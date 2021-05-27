Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

18 cars seized during overnight DUI checkpoint

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 8 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department held a DUI checkpoint overnight ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.

Officials say one driver out of nearly 1,300 was arrested for DUI. Two were arrested for outstanding felony warrants and one driver was driving while unlicensed. Seven others were cited for driving with a suspended license and 18 cars were seized.

BPD reminds people to call 9-1-1 if they see a suspected impaired driver.

And the CHP will be on maximum enforcement this holiday weekend. From 6 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday they will be out in force looking for impaired drivers. That includes marijuana and prescription medications.

CHP also wants to remind you to buckle up and put down that cell phone.

