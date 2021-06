Despite all of the high-tech information sources available to us nowadays, there’s nothing quite like the feeling of a book. It’s a lot like the feeling of gathering in person. During the past year, the Victoria Public Library has worked with incredible creativity to provide events in a virtual format. However, many Victoria residents have been missing the feeling of attending a Friends of the Library book sale — thumbing through rows and stacks of books in the Bronte Room, surrounded by fellow book-lovers in search of hidden gems.