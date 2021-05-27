Cancel
Lyon County, KS

2 Kansans arrested after 17 dogs removed from their home

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

HARTFORD, Kan. (AP) — Two Lyon County residents are facing possible animal cruelty charges after authorities removed 17 dogs from their home, authorities said.

Lyon County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers went to the home of Thomas and Rhonda Staggs in Hartford on Wednesday to serve a warrant from the Hartford Municipal Court.

The order was to take all but five animals from the because they were creating a nuisance and were part of an unauthorized kennel, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies determined the living conditions for the dogs were unacceptable and took 17 dogs away. Fourteen of the animals were a wolf-dog breed.

Thomas and Rhonda Staggs were booked into the Lyon County Jail on unrelated warrants.

Guardian of the Wolves animal rescue has been contracted by the City of Hartford to care for the animals.

