Maryland's Largest Powerball Prize Has Finally Been Claimed

By Brianna Persons
ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Power Pack" opted for a lump sum of $546.8 million. Remember the case of the unclaimed Powerball ticket back in January at a Lonaconing, Maryland, grocery store? Well, the mystery has finally been solved. On Wednesday, winners came forward to claim their prize for the state's largest-ever Jackpot of $731.1 million! The group, who anonymously go by "The Power Pack," purchased the ticket on January 20 at Coney Market, a small-town grocery store in western Maryland, but redeemed it in time to meet the July 21 deadline.

ourcommunitynow.com
