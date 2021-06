Everything went as expected on Monday when the Boca Raton City Council discussed the future of Mizner Park’s north end. Council members asked staff to negotiate a lease with the Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corporation (BRADEC) for the 1.8-acre parcel next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. Two other groups made presentations, but one is from West Palm Beach and the other is from New York. BRADEC is a community group that for two years has pitched its plan for a community arts center.