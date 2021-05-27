Abortion doulas help people navigate the process. They say their work was more crucial than ever in the pandemic.

American mothers die in childbirth at a greater rate than mothers in all other "developed" countries — three times more than in Britain and Canada, for instance, according to a 2018 report by NPR and ProPublica. Additionally, for every woman who dies during labor in the US, at least 70 experience complications that bring them close to death. In other words, a mother quite literally puts her whole existence on the line anytime she tries to bring life into the world.