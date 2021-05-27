Cancel
Last Lots: See the Diamonds in the Final Argyle Pink Tender

By Michelle Graff
nationaljeweler.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney—After 38 years, the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender is on its last lots. The mine that produced the tender’s increasingly sought-after red, pink, purple, and blue stones closed at the end of 2020, bringing to an end the annual invitation-only sale of some of the world’s rarest diamonds. One U.S....

