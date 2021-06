SHEPHERDSTOWN — Historic Shepherdstown and Museum is pleased to announce the reopening of the Historic Shepherdstown Museum on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 4 p.m. Hours will be limited to Saturdays for the month of June. The Museum was closed throughout 2020 because of COVID-19. Two new pieces related to Col. John Francis Hamtramck will be on display. In 2019, the Museum purchased a presentation sword that had belonged to Col. Hamtramck. It will be displayed with his West Point commission, which the Museum also owns. In November of 2020, a mahogany drop-leaf dining room table that was in the home of Col. Hamtramck was loaned to the Museum by Wanda Perry of Charles Town.