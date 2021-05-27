Best Kratom for Energy & Focus: Top 3 Strains Reviews

Remarkable rise in the need for drugs of abuse testing kits at workplaces, sports tournaments and related events, and random checkpoints is the key factor pushing the growth of the drugs of abuse testing market. The unprecedented rate of newer substances of abuse entering the market is further escalating the demand for drugs of abuse testing. As regulatory screws regarding authorised alcohol and drug testing tighten up, the market will continue to expand at a robust pace. However, despite the advent of technology in drug screening devices, the lack of ability to detect low-dose designer drugs prevails as an important challenge facing industry players. Moreover, increasing legalisation of certain drugs is likely to be a limiting factor for market growth.