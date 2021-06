SAN FRANCISCO — As California counts down the days to the June 15 reopening of the economy, many restaurant owners are breathing a sigh of relief: It seems like maybe, just maybe, the worst is over. Some businesses, however, won't make it to see that day. In May and late April, we saw the closure of a number of beloved San Francisco restaurants, from renowned Hayes Valley spot 20th Century Cafe to 4o-year-old Italian comfort food restaurant Ristorante Parma in the Marina.