The NCAA recently announced that it was renewing college football for another season, which sparked excitement among viewers after the many unanswered questions of last season. What is the future of this Devin Leary character who only appeared in three episodes? Actor Devin Leary, who portrays the Leary character, is signed on for this season. Is Alim McNeil really gone? (Spoiler alert: yes). But the main question everyone wants to know is how good can NC State really be? Last season teased the possibility of something big coming this season but ended with a bizarre and kind of stupid plot twist involving a loss to Kentucky (not sure what the writers were thinking on that one). Luckily, the BTP roundtable returns to share its thoughts on all your questions.