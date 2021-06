(Atlantic) The City of Atlantic is set to elect a new mayor this fall for the first time in 12 years. Before the process begins the City Council is changing the procedure. Under the current “plurality-takes-all” system one only needs to get the most votes on the first and only ballot to win. In other words, less than 50.01% of the vote is required to become Mayor if votes are scattered among several candidates. At least a handful of individuals have already expressed interest in running. Members of the Council have voiced a concern over the current structure, including Dick Cassady. “Under the plurality which is what we have right now you could see a winner get 25% of the vote. That’s not a majority of what everybody wants. There’s 75% that didn’t vote for them.”