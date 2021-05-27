North Georgia Veterans honor Americas’ fallen heroes on Memorial Day
The Big Canoe community will pay tribute to America’s fallen warriors Monday, Memorial Day, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Big Canoe Chapel. Guest speaker will be Philip Spackman, who served with the 1st Calvary, 11th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division. The program will include the North Georgia Veterans Chorus, flag ceremony assisted by the Boy Scouts and will conclude with the playing of “Taps". The Clubhouse will begin lunch service on the veranda at 11:30.smokesignalsnews.com