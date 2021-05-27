North Georgia Veterans honor Americas’ fallen heroes on Memorial Day

After living underground for 17 years, large populations of cicadas will soon emerge from their homes throughout the eastern U.S., including parts of North Georgia. The cohort of insects, known as Brood X, generally begin their grand entrance from late April to early May. These periodical cicadas have never known a world without Blockbuster, flip phones and George W. Bush as president. For nearly two decades, they have been feasting on tree roots, patiently waiting to make their dramatic debut.