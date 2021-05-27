Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

North Georgia Veterans honor Americas’ fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By PAUL GOLDSTEIN
smokesignalsnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Canoe community will pay tribute to America’s fallen warriors Monday, Memorial Day, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Big Canoe Chapel. Guest speaker will be Philip Spackman, who served with the 1st Calvary, 11th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division. The program will include the North Georgia Veterans Chorus, flag ceremony assisted by the Boy Scouts and will conclude with the playing of “Taps". The Clubhouse will begin lunch service on the veranda at 11:30.

smokesignalsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Memorial Day#Memorial Service#Military Veterans#Heroes#Americal Division#The Boy Scouts#Clubhouse#Airborne School#E Troop#1st Cavalry#Purple Hearts#The Combat Infantryman#Ngv#Big Canoe#1st Calvary#Bronze Stars For Valor#Cib#Flag Ceremony#Ft Knox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Georgia StateWMAZ

Brood X Cicadas emerge in North Georgia

GEORGIA, USA — After patiently waiting underground for the last 17 years, Brood X Periodical Cicadas have arrived in parts of North Georgia. 11 Alive Community StormTracker Roxy Pinson sent in photos from just across the state line near McCaysville, Georgia in a town called Copperhill, Tennessee. Roxy didn't just see a single cicada, but cicadas in large numbers, covering the ground.
Georgia StateForsyth County News

17 years in the making: This large brood of cicadas making dramatic appearance in North Georgia

After living underground for 17 years, large populations of cicadas will soon emerge from their homes throughout the eastern U.S., including parts of North Georgia. The cohort of insects, known as Brood X, generally begin their grand entrance from late April to early May. These periodical cicadas have never known a world without Blockbuster, flip phones and George W. Bush as president. For nearly two decades, they have been feasting on tree roots, patiently waiting to make their dramatic debut.