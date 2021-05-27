Hey! Yeah you! Come join the Lunch Bunch!

Getting bored of the same lunch salad every day? Instead of plowing through uninspired lunches for yet another week, try mixing up your midday meal routine. And who said a healthy lunch always needs to be a salad? These crazy delicious soup, sandwich, and pasta recipes are proof that diet-friendly lunches are much more than just a bed of greens. Not only are these lunches super easy, they're also super quick — you can throw them together in a few spare minutes in the morning, or set aside a little bit of meal prep time the night before. Either way, you'll start looking forward to getting to eat these healthy and easy lunch ideas.