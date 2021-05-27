Hey! Yeah you! Come join the Lunch Bunch!
While lunch period may be a small break from academics for some students, that time can be magical for students in room B127: home of the special education classroom and the “Lunch Bunch” club. Students who join the Lunch Bunch club work to foster relationships between students in the special education (SpEd) program and those in the general education program by sharing lunch periods to converse, play games and bond over similar interests.waylandstudentpress.com