The Wadena-Deer Creek softball team's bats came alive early in the Wolverines 12-2 win against Staples-Motley Thursday, May 13, in Staples. The Wolverines scored four runs in the top of the first inning, taking the lead early and never relinquishing it. They added seven more runs in the third inning and one in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Myja Nemeth gave up two runs to the Cardinals in the bottom of the second inning, but she didn't allow any additional runs for the team.