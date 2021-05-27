Cancel
Film Studies Professor Explores the Intersection of Humanities and Science

By Benjamin Schulz-Figueroa, PhD
Seattle University
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Schultz-Figueroa recently talked to the a group of alumni and community leaders who act as an advisory board to the Dean of the College of Arts and Scioences about the intersection of humanities and technology. His research focuses on the history of scientific filmmaking, nontheatrical film, and animal studies. His book, The Celluloid Specimen: Moving Image Research into Animal Life, is due to be published by UC Press in 2022. This article is based on Dr. Schultz-Figueroa's conversations with the council, faculty, and staff.

