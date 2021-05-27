Film Studies Professor Explores the Intersection of Humanities and Science

Dr. Schultz-Figueroa recently talked to the a group of alumni and community leaders who act as an advisory board to the Dean of the College of Arts and Scioences about the intersection of humanities and technology. His research focuses on the history of scientific filmmaking, nontheatrical film, and animal studies. His book, The Celluloid Specimen: Moving Image Research into Animal Life, is due to be published by UC Press in 2022. This article is based on Dr. Schultz-Figueroa's conversations with the council, faculty, and staff.