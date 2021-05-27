Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Annie Murphy Seeks Vengeance in AMC's Dark Comedy Kevin Can F**k Himself Trailer

By Kristen Reid
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m going to kill Kevin,” Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy promises in the trailer for Kevin Can F—k Himself. The new dark comedy series from AMC flips sitcom formulas on its head, revealing the oft-ignored wife’s perspective. Murphy stars as Allison McRoberts, a prototypical sitcom housewife who finds herself at the butt of her husband’s incessant immaturity. Kevin Can F—k Himself plays with the Hot Wife/Schlubby Husband trope and shows us what happens when wives find a bit of autonomy and decide to act out.

www.pastemagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Murphy
Person
Kevin Love
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Tv News#Comedy Series#Comedy Star#Fictional Characters#Dark Comedy Kevin#Amc#Paste Magazine#Trailer#Sitcom Studio Audiences#Stars#Single Camera Realism#Sitcom Formulas#Television#Subsequent Episodes#Bloody Violence#Husband#Late Night Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Horror-comedy Road Head gets a trailer, poster and images

Terror Films has released a trailer, poster and images for director David Del Rio’s comedy horror Road Head which follows three friends as they encounter a reclusive, murderous cult while on a road trip to the Mojave Desert; check them out here…. Three friends take a road trip to the...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for dark home invasion comedy How to Deter a Robber

Shout! Factory has released a poster and trailer for writer-director Maria Bissell’s dark home invasion comedy How to Deter a Robber which follows a stubborn young woman and her naive boyfriend as they face off against a pair of amateur burglars; check them out below…. During Christmas in a desolate...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For Shudder's Strange Dark Irish Horror Thriller CAVEAT

Shudder has released a trailer for its interesting and strange Irish mystery horror-thriller Caveat. The movie was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, who is making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films. It looks like he made one hell of a creepy horror flick with some fun horror imagery, especially that rabbit drummer thing… what the hell!?
MoviesGeekTyrant

Charming Trailer for Time-Traveling Romantic Comedy LONG STORY SHORT

A charming trailer has been released for the time-traveling romantic comedy Long Story Short. In the film, Rafe Spall stars as Teddy, with Zahra Newman as his love interest Leanne, and a cast including Ronny Chieng, Josh Lawson, Dena Kaplan, Ben Taylor, and Noni Hazlehurst. Long Story Short was written and directed by Australian actor and filmmaker Josh Lawson (The Little Death), in his second feature film.
MoviesFirst Showing

Indie Comedy 'Some of Our Stallions' Trailer About a Zany Friendship

"I feel like I'm bothering your friend…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a wacky indie comedy titled Some of Our Stallions, the latest from filmmaker Carson Mell. This buddy comedy-drama comes from the filmmakers behind Brigsby Bear, Silicon Valley, and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. When best friends Beautiful Bill and Andy, newly released from a mandatory stint at a mental hospital, struggle to fit into regular society, Bill decides they need romantic love. This kicks off a years-long series of misadventures that challenge not only their friendship, but their grasp on sanity. Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Eastbound and Down) wrote and directed the film in which he also stars alongside Al Di and Olivia Taylor Dudley; also joined by Tim Heidecker, David Zellner, Stefan Djuric, and Mike Judge. This looks way more complex and zanier than expected, with some impressively witty humor and three great lead performances.
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘The End’ Trailer: The New Dark Comedy Series About Aging & Death Arrives On Showtime This Summer

The dynamics of life and death surround Showtime’s new series “The End.” Set in Australia, this dark comedy explores how a mother and daughter relate to ever-changing circumstances. Creator and writer Samantha Strauss offers a balanced look at the realities of personal growth, while also delving into what it means to be a part of the modern familial unit. Director Jessica M. Thompson comes to ‘End’ as a relative novice in the TV industry; her previous experience extends to the well-received feature “The Light of the Moon.” Jonathan Brough joins as director for four episodes and expands his filmography from series such as “Rosehaven.”
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Horror Comedy 'Werewolves Within' from Josh Ruben

"Who knows who… or when… it's gonna kill next!" IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the film Werewolves Within, a clever new horror comedy from filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me) that's opening this summer. This is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival first, hence these new trailers dropping just before the debut. Described as a "Whodunnit with Teeth", it's an adaptation of the video game where werewolves attack a small town. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the town Beaverfield, it falls to the forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them. Ruben explains that "nothing scares me more than people…" (Seriously!) And this is "an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it's also about the monster in all of us." Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, Sarah Burns, George Basil. Looks like some good ol' people-are-the-worst fun to make us all laugh like werewolves this summer.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Physical’ Trailer: Rose Byrne Builds an Aerobics Empire in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series

In every comedy film in which Rose Byrne appears, she steals the show, and often, the entire movie. So where is Byrne’s big breakout comedy role? When is Byrne going to get the massive stardom she deserves? Byrne might be finally getting her due with the Apple TV+ series, Physical. A dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives) and directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie among others, Physical stars Byrne as a bedraggled ’80s housewife who discovers the wonderful world of aerobics and sets out to build a fitness empire. Watch the Physical trailer below.
TV SeriesPolygon

HBO Max’s dark comedy Hacks hid a huge TV moment in a low-key scene

One of the most quietly revolutionary scenes I’ve seen on television this year was tucked away in “New Eyes,” the sixth episode of HBO Max’s new dark comedy Hacks, which just released on May 27. In the scene, young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) has been taken to the hospital by her boss Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedy diva, after severe abdominal pain caused Ava to abruptly collapse. At the hospital, the doctor tells Ava she’s dehydrated, and dismissively tells her it’ll pass — and then Deborah, indignant, raises her voice to demand that the doctor take Ava’s pain more seriously and give her a CT scan. He does. That’s it. That’s the whole scene. It’s a brief moment that encapsulates why Hacks makes for great TV worth watching, even though it doesn’t start out that way.
MoviesComing Soon!

Some of Our Stallions Trailer: Buddy Comedy Gets July Release

The buddy comedy Some of Our Stallions is set to release July 2, 2021, and now has its first trailer. Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Eastbound and Down) wrote and directed the film, which he stars in alongside Al Di (Brigsby Bear, Lost Transmissions) and Olivia Taylor Dudley (The Magicians, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension). The film also features Tim Heidecker (Tom Goes to the Mayor), David Zellner (Damsel), and Mike Judge, who also serves as executive producer.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Breeders: Season Three Renewal for FX Dark Comedy Series

How much bigger can Paul and Ally’s kids get? We’ll find out in season three. Sky (in the UK) and FX have renewed the Breeders TV series for another year. The Breeders TV show stars Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard, Alex Eastwood, Eve Prenelle, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, and Stella Gonet. The show explores the paradox that every parent knows but will never admit — you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them. Paul (Freeman) is a caring father who discovers that he’s not quite the patient man that he thought he was. His parenting partner is Ally (Haggard), a nurturing mother, loving wife, and a skilled businesswoman who has everything under control until it’s not. In season two, son Luke (Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new challenges for their parents. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time, and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing. Paul’s parents, — Jackie (Bacon) and Jim (Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.