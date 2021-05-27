Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilton, NY

Hilton Extends Free Night Certificates to 2022

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free Weekend Night Reward certificates for eligible Hilton Honors American Express Card Members have been extended into next year — but precisely when they expire during 2022 depends on the date when they were initially issued. Hilton Extends Free Night Certificates to 2022. Understanding that travelers have different timelines for...

thegate.boardingarea.com
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

69K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Family#Memorial Day Weekend#Travelers#Elite#Family Members#Road Trip#Summary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Sapphire Lounges Coming To Airports

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. American Express is known for its Centurion Lounges, Capital One will soon get into the airport lounge game, and now you can add Chase to the mix as well.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

I’m Speechless: My Awful Marriott Check-In Experience

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. It’s time for an update on my saga with the Aegon Mykonos, a Marriott Autograph Collection property — I wrote about how the hotel refused to honor suite night awards, along with the hotel’s complete unwillingness to do anything to remedy the situation.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Big new bonus of 100,000 points on the Chase Sapphire Preferred card!

Chase sure has been busy with updating many of their co-brand card offers but decided today was the day to push out some big bonuses on their proprietary products! Chase Sapphire card products that right now they have some the best offers to date on them! The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is offering a boosted welcome bonus 100,000 points from the previous 80,000 +$50 statement credit. Remember that Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred 1:1 to 10 airline programs and 3 hotel programs including British Airways, JetBlue, Marriott and United. This means you essentially have a 100,000 mile/point offer for any of those transfer partners. However if you don’t want to limit yourself to an airline program you can always redeem via Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel for flights, hotels, car rentals and more. Having the Sapphire Preferred Card means you get a value of 1.25 cents per point redeemed towards those travel portal purchases.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Ticket Pending? Expect Delays In Confirming, They Say

American Airlines Ticket Pending? Expect Delays In Confirming, They Say. If you’ve got an American Airlines ticket pending, expect delays in getting it confirmed. That’s what AA told me in my recent ordeal. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only issue with American Airlines right now. Here’s what I learned, in case anyone else is in this “ticket pending, takes forever” situation with AA right now.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Uh Oh: One Hyatt Hotel Adds 3.5% “Energy Charge”

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Is an “energy charge” about to become a standard fee with the major hotel groups?. Hyatt Place Chicago O’Hare adds “energy charge”. The Hyatt Place Chicago...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

WOW. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Now Comes With An Amazing 100,000 Point Welcome Offer

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to23 the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Energy IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Watch Out: Hotel Energy Surcharges Are Slowly Returning in 2021

Remember when hotel and resort properties implemented energy surcharges to cover rising utility bills back in 2000 — often without advance notice to you, the guest? Some hotel properties even charged a fee just for having a telephone in your room — whether you used it or not. Lawsuits against lodging companies were filed. The result was that lawyers were paid handsomely; while you were offered a coupon. Whoopie.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

I’d Like To Speak With The Marriott Manager!

I’m Speechless: My Awful Marriott Check-In Experience. We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. Yesterday I wrote about how I used suite night awards to confirm a room upgrade at a Marriott in...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Kimpton New Summer 2021 Secret Social Password is “No More Sweatpants”- #ProTip Always Try!

My wife and I both have Chase IHG Rewards Club Select cards but hardly ever use them. We hold them, primarily, for two perks that are included for the $49 per year annual fee, that is, IHG Platinum status (does not mean much but helps) as well as an annual free night cert for stays up to 40,000 points per night (that has recently become worth less than it was before with IHG award charts now gone).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flying American Airlines 777-300ER International Business Class (LHR-LAX)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Can You Get the Incredible Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 Point Offer?

This post will help you to figure out if you can get the Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 point offer. It is definitely worth checking out since it has huge value!. With Chase dropping the best ever (public) offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred, there are many wondering if they can get the Chase Sapphire Preferred 100,000 point offer. Here are some things to keep in mind if you want to get this deal.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Wyndham Rewards Promo: 6,500 Bonus Points Per Stay

We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. In the interest of full disclosure, One Mile at a Time earns a referral bonus for purchases made through some of the below links. These are products and services we use ourselves and are the best offers we know of. Check out our Advertising Policy for further details. Thanks for your support!
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 1,675 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 1,675 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean region with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean region — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…