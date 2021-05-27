Hilton Extends Free Night Certificates to 2022

Chase sure has been busy with updating many of their co-brand card offers but decided today was the day to push out some big bonuses on their proprietary products! Chase Sapphire card products that right now they have some the best offers to date on them! The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is offering a boosted welcome bonus 100,000 points from the previous 80,000 +$50 statement credit. Remember that Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be transferred 1:1 to 10 airline programs and 3 hotel programs including British Airways, JetBlue, Marriott and United. This means you essentially have a 100,000 mile/point offer for any of those transfer partners. However if you don’t want to limit yourself to an airline program you can always redeem via Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel for flights, hotels, car rentals and more. Having the Sapphire Preferred Card means you get a value of 1.25 cents per point redeemed towards those travel portal purchases.