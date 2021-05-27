$1B sister-brother team drops J.P. Morgan to launch RIA with Dynasty

A sister-brother team catering to ultrahigh net worth clients with expertise in private offerings went independent from J.P. Morgan Advisors with Dynasty Financial Partners. Financial advisors Christian Habitz and Sarah Damsgaard left J.P. Morgan, where they managed $1 billion in assets under administration, to launch an RIA with offices in Milwaukee, Chicago and Miami called The Invictus Collective, Dynasty said on May 26. The RIA platform’s capabilities stood out when Habitz and Damsgaard embarked on a search for a way to give clients more access to private investments, the siblings said in an interview.