As CDC Clears 1st Cruise Line To Sail In US Waters, Industry Banks On Vaccines For A Post-COVID Rebound

Disney Cruise Line is the latest cruise ship line to be approved for test voyages by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible,” said Disney Cruise Line spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez in an emailed statement according to the Orlando Sentinel. “We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work.”