HILLSDALE, Mich. — The family of a man shot and killed by a Hillsdale County deputy demanded to see police body camera video of the deadly shooting,. Oscar Herrera, 32, was shot and killed by a Hillsdale County outside his Reading Township home April 28, 2021, after he allegedly pulled a knife on the deputy who shot and killed his dog. Police said Herrera's full-grown Pitbull attacked and injured the deputy.