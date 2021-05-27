Cancel
Pennsylvania State

DOH: Pa. mask mandate likely to end June 28

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s mask mandates will end no later than June 28, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday. Already, folks who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in many situations — stores, businesses and such are still allowed to mandate masks — but many have moved away from the requirement. Previously, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the mask mandate would end when 70% of the state’s adult population was fully vaccinated — already 70% of the population has had at least one shot, making it very likely that benchmark will be met at the end of June.

