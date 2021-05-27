Cancel
Cola Boyy Announces Debut Album Prosthetic Boombox, Shares New Single

By Jason Friedman
Paste Magazine
Cover picture for the articleSouthern California multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Urango, aka Cola Boyy, has announced his debut album Prosthetic Boombox, due out June 18 on Record Makers/MGMT Records. The album, which follows years of EP and single releases, touches on Urango’s experience as a disabled person of color, and the way the dance floor can act as a sacred place of community for those disenfranchised under late-stage capitalism. Prosthetic Boombox features contributions from The Avalanches, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, John Carroll Kirby, Nicolas Godin of Air, Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly, and Corentin “nit” Kerdraon.

www.pastemagazine.com
