Cola Boyy Announces Debut Album Prosthetic Boombox, Shares New Single

Bruno Bavota has spent his time in quarantine the same way most of us have—feeling an overwhelming sense of anxiety and looking for an outlet for the heavy emotions that anxiety brings with it. The Italian composer channeled that somber energy into a collection of piano ballads in early June of 2020 with Apartment Songs Vol. 1 before transferring his focus toward a collection of wonder-struck electronic loops released a month later as Apartments Loops Vol. 1. Rather than following those up with a pair of Volume 2 EPs, Bavota is announcing a proper LP entitled For Apartments: Songs & Loops which will combine and build upon this groundwork.