Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Is like Pirates of the Caribbean Meets Anaconda
We’ve all been living in Pandemic World for so long at this point that it’s almost become easy to forget exactly what the media landscape was even like before the era of COVID-19. And then you see a trailer like this newly released one for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and it all comes rushing back, for better or worse. Initially filmed more than three years ago at this point, Jungle Cruise is finally getting its simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (an additional fee) on July 30, 2021. Here’s your synopsis:www.pastemagazine.com