Disney's Jungle Cruise Trailer Is like Pirates of the Caribbean Meets Anaconda

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been living in Pandemic World for so long at this point that it’s almost become easy to forget exactly what the media landscape was even like before the era of COVID-19. And then you see a trailer like this newly released one for Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and it all comes rushing back, for better or worse. Initially filmed more than three years ago at this point, Jungle Cruise is finally getting its simultaneous release in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (an additional fee) on July 30, 2021. Here’s your synopsis:

www.pastemagazine.com
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Opening Timeline Announced for Disney’s Reimagined Jungle Cruise Rides

The Jungle Cruise is undergoing quite the transformation in both Disney World and Disneyland. While the Disney World ride has remained open during its re-theming, the Disneyland ride has been closed. Disney had already shared that the Disneyland version would reopen this summer and we knew that the changes at Disney World would take place over the next several months. But, now Disney has shared some BIG updates in terms of when this ride’s transformation on both coasts will be complete!
Moviesconventionscene.com

Jungle Cruise Official Trailer 2

This summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. 🚢 Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise and see the movie in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access July 30. Additional Fee Required. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride,...
Moviesheyuguys.com

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt go on one hell of an adventure in new trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Disney has launched a new trailer for the comedy adventure ‘Jungle Cruise’ featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
Travelallears.net

Here’s When Disney’s Jungle Cruise Updates Will Be DONE!

If you’ve been following along with ride news at the Disney parks, then you probably know that the classic Jungle Cruise is getting some updates at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. The fan-favorite attraction is getting a new storyline throughout, and Disney is taking the time to remove some “outdated cultural...
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Travelthemeparktourist.com

Reimagined Jungle Cruise Will Open First at Disneyland, With Work Continuing at Walt Disney World

It has been announced that Disney's reimagined Jungle Cruise attraction will debut in just a few weeks on July 16, 2021 at Disneyland Resort, where the attraction has been closed since reopening while work continues behind the scenes on updating this ride. In addition, it was announced that the Magic Kingdom version of this attraction will debut its refreshed look later this summer, but no target date was given.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?

This morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Confirms the Film’s an E-Ticket Ride

Disney’s just released a brand new trailer for the action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The nearly two-minute trailer finds Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton requesting Johnson’s Frank help on her quest to find a tree with healing powers. Why does it feel as though Disney’s been...
wegotthiscovered.com

New Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie May Introduce Captain Hook

As far as we know, Disney are still committed to making two brand new Pirates of the Caribbean movies, with Johnny Depp not currently part of the equation. One is slated to be a direct sequel of sorts to Dead Men Tell No Tales, with co-director Joachim Rønning set to fly solo behind the camera, while the other is being written by Birds of Prey and The Flash scribe Christina Hodson, and will see Margot Robbie star and produce.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer

Dwayne Johnson Takes on the Undead in Second Jungle Cruise Trailer. Disney has debuted a second trailer for Jungle Cruise. The upcoming movie features a story inspired by the Disneyland ride and features Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. While the ride doesn’t really contain fantasy elements, this trailer introduces a new take filled with ancient treasures and deadly peril. It also looks like the movie version will take inspiration from other Disney IPs like Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean. In particular, the latter seems to have inspired some of the mysterious undead Conquistadors seen in the footage.
MoviesPWMania

Video: Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the small riverboat that takes a group through the Amazon. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons. Disney has been upgrading their theme park ride to coincide with the release of the movie.