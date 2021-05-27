The (Only) 2 Types of Salt Every Home Cook Needs
In most dishes, the point of salt isn't to make food salty but to make it more like its best self. "Salt brings out flavor. Chicken tastes more delicious and tomatoes taste more like summer tomatoes. Salt also enhances sweetness and reduces bitterness," says Jill Santopietro, a cooking instructor in New York City. Getting the right balance is key: Too little salt and your food will be flat; too much and it will be unpleasantly salty. That's why professional chefs season food throughout cooking, sampling as they go. "Salt, stir, and taste until the dish sings," Santopietro says. "That's what we mean by 'salt to taste.'"www.realsimple.com