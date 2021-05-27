The (Only) 2 Types of Salt Every Home Cook Needs

Did you know avocado pits are technically edible? Clearly, taking a bite out of a rock-hard avocado pit would be ill-advised. We would not recommend it. But that doesn't mean that the brown pit in the middle of an avocado is inedible. There is, in fact, a way to prepare the pits that make them suitable for eating. The pits, which can take up to as much of a third of the avocado fruit, according to Delish, can serve a purpose other than heading straight for the trash can. The best way to consume these pits is to turn them into a powder, says Delish. But how do you do that?