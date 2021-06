When Gloria Soyangco won close to $7,000 from New Jersey’s rental assistance lottery earlier this year, it seemed like a saving grace. At the time, she owed her landlord months of rent after the person she had relied on to make the payments stopped making them. Her Rutherford landlord of more than a decade filed papers to evict her — and filed a lawsuit to recover a little more than $6,000 for five months of missed rent and fees.