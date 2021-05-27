Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Could Fuel Inflation Fears And Bitcoin Gains

By Casey
bitcoinmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it rains, it pours. It appears that this is true for both weather and expansion to the monetary base of the United States. According to a report by the New York Times, “President Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget on Friday that would take the United States to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II, while running deficits above $1.3 trillion throughout the next decade.”

bitcoinmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Inflation Rates#Us Inflation#Growth Rates#Market Rates#Interest Rates#The New York Times#The Federal Reserve#American#Bitcoin Magazine#Fuel#President Biden#Monetary Policy#Federal Spending#Long Term Debt Cycles#Quantitative Easing#Running Deficits#Money#Credit Cheap Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
Related
Congress & Courtsdecrypt.co

Federal Reserve Is 'Dogecoining the US Dollar': Rep. Davidson

Rep. Warren Davidson and Sen. Cynthia Lummis took aim at the Fed's monetary policy at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. The Federal Reserve has printed trillions of dollars to avert a recession. The legislators worry this will weaken the US dollar. Many Bitcoin proponents have chided the US Federal...
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Will the ECB Start to Taper?

Napoleon famously observed that an army marches on its stomach; in a similar vein, an economy can grow only as fast as its supply chains. Material shortages were evident in the ISM reports, and the May jobs report revealed labor shortages. Employers added 559K jobs, which was short of expectations. The fact that average hourly earnings jumped again points to the fact that employers are paying up to find talent.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Jumps as Friday's Job Report Holds Sway for Fed Taper Talks

Investing.com – The dollar jumped Thursday as positive labor market data stoked optimism for a strong monthly jobs report due Friday that will likely lay out the carpet for talks on tapering at the Federal Reserve's meeting later this month. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against...
Businessopenthenews.com

Empower Markets Gives Investors Confidence Amid Dollar Uncertainty

AUSTRALIA – The US Dollar faces uncertainty going into June, due to expectations of rising inflation and stagnant yields from the US Treasury. These factors have led to an erosion of US real yields. In addition, it appears that the Federal Reserve has begun to taper its stimulus, draining liquidity from financial markets. Experts have debated whether this is a good idea, and what effect it will have on the dollar going forward.
Economyinvesting.com

Fed's Mester says further progress needed before central bank reduces support

(Reuters) - While employment metrics may not fully return to pre-pandemic levels, further progress is needed before the Federal Reserve might begin to withdraw some of the support it is providing to the economy, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. "We want to be deliberately patient here...
Politicsinvesting.com

NY Fed says it will begin to sell corporate bond ETFs on June 7

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will start selling its stakes in 16 bond exchange-traded funds next week, the Fed Bank of New York said on Thursday, the first step in unwinding a nearly $14 billion corporate credit portfolio that helped restore order to a market that had become unhinged early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marketsetftrends.com

Even the Fed Is Making Money on ETF Investments

The Federal Reserve announced plans to sell its corporate bonds and related exchange traded fund holdings that were part of last year’s emergency measure, and the central bank is turning a nice profit on the trade. The Fed amassed about $8.6 billion in bond ETFs over 2020 as part of...
Currenciestradinggods.net

U.S. Dollar at Risk to Losing Reserve Currency Status?

Dollar weakness is a topical subject this year, inspiring new forecasts that the currency is in danger of losing its reserve currency status. Advocates of this outlook point to various clues that suggest the end is near. But a careful review of the likely replacements suggest that the greenback will retain is central role in world trade for years to come.
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge lower after U.S. data

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields slowly edged lower on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. May employment report, with investors looking for cues about the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying tapering discussions. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 559,000 jobs last...
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Job Numbers On Investors' Minds

Investors and traders will focus on the situation in the US labor market, as it could give hints of how the Federal Reserve will approach its monetary policy in the near future. Also, Canada will deliver its unemployment and participation rate. UK’s construction PMI is also on the agenda. US...
EconomyDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update

The June FOMC meeting is under two weeks away, and it’s becoming evident that policymakers are beginning to lay the foundation for initial QE tapering efforts. Although interest rates hikes aren’t coming anytime soon, the timing of when the winddown of the Fed’s asset purchase program will begin will be a focal point for financial markets over the coming months.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The yuan is set to weaken from here, with or without PBOC

The yuan has had a fine run but the tide may be turning, even if the People's Bank of China refrains from taking further steps to cool its rally. The currency could find it harder to climb from here as seasonal dividend payments from Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms are set to swell. The yuan is also likely to come under pressure as the dollar gets a boost from growing debate among Federal Reserve officials about the timing for a reduction in stimulus.
U.S. Politicswallstreetrebel.com

Fed Begins Winding Down Program That Rescued U.S. Economy

The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will begin winding down the emergency rescue program that allowed the purchase of tens of billions of dollars of corporate assets to shore up the economy as the Covid-19 pandemic threatened to plunge the United States into an economic depression. Most economists agree...
Agricultureagdaily.com

Farmers wary of the ‘land-grab vibe’ in Biden’s 30×30 conservation plan

Farmers are fiercely protective of their farmland. I remember making pacts with my brothers as small kids; no one would ever develop our family farm. The “home farm” is sacred. And there’s a surge of pride while belting the lyrics to Jason Aldean’s song about “the dirt we were raised on.” You better believe we’d meet them at the gate if they tried to put an interstate through our property.
Presidential ElectionGreater Milwaukee Today

Analysis: Biden's $6 trillion budget draws pushback

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s latest budget proposal fits the model of his other plans with higher taxes and a spike in federal spending. But the new plan has drawn opposition just as his earlier spending proposals have. Biden's proposed budget combines his previously proposed infrastructure and “American Families Plan”...
Businessinvesting.com

Best Gold ETFs To Hedge Against Inflation

Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has increased the M2 money supply by 25% in order to keep the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic. When the money supply increases by 25%, the prices for goods, services, and assets need to increase proportionately in order to offset this currency devaluation. This is evident given the rapid spike in gold, real estate, lumber, and commodity prices.
Businesswzdm.com

Bucshon: Biden’s Six-Trillion Dollar Budget Out of Place

Negotiations over President Biden’s six-trillion dollar budget proposal continue between the President and Congressional Republicans. One of those against the proposal is Eighth District Congressman Larry Bucshon; he feels the budget is unsustainable. In a written statement, Bucshon calls the budget the “highest sustained level of spending since World War...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The effect of government and monetary policy on markets

Many consider that the response to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008/9 was a watershed moment when it came to loosening monetary policy. Sure, it was extraordinary to see the coordinated response from central bankers as they slashed interest rates to zero, or, as in the case of Japan and Switzerland, less than zero (or negative to use the technical term).