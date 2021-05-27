Chinatown Slalom Announce Meet The Parents EP, Share New Song

Gone to Color Due Out October 25 and Also Features Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and More. Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They have announced their self-titled debut album and shared their debut single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and has a bit of a shoegaze meets Stereolab vibe. The album also features a slew of notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and Carson Cox (Merchandise). Gone to Color is due out October 25 and will be self-released. Check out the Louis Dazy-directed video for “The 606” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.