Spiral dice tower box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Astronomers have identified spiral arm features in a galaxy from the early Universe, suggesting that these arms can develop more rapidly than some theories predict. When imagining a galaxy, we often picture it with lovely spiral arms. But how these spiral features form remains unclear. Are spiral arms the final step in some long, steady development, or do they come and go in cycles, like “galactic seasons”? One way to answer these questions is to study the earliest spiral galaxies in the Universe. A new study, appearing in Science, has identified the earliest-yet-observed spiral arm features in a galaxy. The timing of the arms’ appearance—1.4 billion years after the big bang—suggests that spiral galaxies can develop more rapidly than some galactic models predict.