Fiserv Forum to return to full capacity for remainder of NBA Playoffs starting June 1

The Columbus Clippers have announced that Huntington Park will be back at 100% capacity beginning June 15. “It’s been a long time getting back to being able to welcome ALL fans into Huntington Park on a nightly basis, and we are so grateful for all the great cooperation and guidance we have had along the way….we want everyone to stay safe when they come back to Huntington Park, and we welcome everyone back when they feel comfortable coming to see us,” Clippers President & General Manager Ken Schnacke said.