WILDER'S WHOLE WORLD: Remembering westerns
With the recent passing of Johnny Crawford, who portrayed Mark on “The Rifleman” in the 1950-60s, I was taken back to the western of television history. With the other major actors of that show gone for a long time, Crawford was my last tie to my favorite Western. He was a child actor so he naturally should be the last one to go. He played the son of Chuck Connors (‘The Rifleman’), a single parent rancher in the New Mexico Territory in the 1870s. It was just in Crawford’s obituary that I learned Connors’ character, Lucas McCain, was a Civil War veteran. That’s a cool addition to the backstory.www.heralddemocrat.com