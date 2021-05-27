WILDER'S WHOLE WORLD: Remembering westerns

This piece is part two of a two part series. Read the first installment here. California Split is similar to Thieves Like Us in its lack of experimentation and low-key vibe. While it tends to be overlooked when it comes to discussions of Altman’s filmography, it’s still excellent today. Thankfully, its popularity has increased over time, and many fans consider it to be one of his best films. It is pretty great, certainly not as mind-blowing or incredible as his other work, but still worth watching. The film, much like McCabe, centers around a duo (Elliot Gould and George Segal) who gamble, flirt, and get in trouble in Reno, Nevada, and Los Angeles. Altman didn’t really make personal films, per se, more so movies that reflected his worldview. California Split comes the closest to a personal statement, more than anything else he would make.