Big Rapids Hospital earns Maternity Care honors
BIG RAPIDS – Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital has earned a platinum designation for maternal care from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (MI AIM). MI AIM works with birthing hospitals to reduce and eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity. Hospitals implement structured “safety bundle” plans to improve health outcomes for mothers to combat the leading causes of maternal mortality such as obstetric hemorrhage and severe hypertension.www.bigrapidsnews.com