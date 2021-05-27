Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Hospital earns Maternity Care honors

By Bradley Massman
bigrapidsnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS – Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital has earned a platinum designation for maternal care from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health (MI AIM). MI AIM works with birthing hospitals to reduce and eliminate preventable maternal mortality and severe morbidity. Hospitals implement structured “safety bundle” plans to improve health outcomes for mothers to combat the leading causes of maternal mortality such as obstetric hemorrhage and severe hypertension.

www.bigrapidsnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan Health
City
Reed City, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Ludington, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Community Care#Health Care#Community Health#Maternity Care#Mi Aim#Spectrum Health Hospitals#Platinum#Butterworth Hospital#Gerber Memorial Hospital#Lakeland Hospital#Maternal Care#United Hospital#Hospital Designations#Birthing Hospitals#Kelsey Hospitals#Physicians#Obstetric Hemorrhage#Health Outcomes#Gold Level Designation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Health Matters: Hospital emergency departments no place for violence

Hospital emergency department personnel provide life-saving and critical care for members of our community. Open all hours of the day and night, we stand ready to deal with injuries from vehicle accidents and broken bones to taking that fishing lure out of your eyebrow. We’re trained to deal with heart attacks, strokes and a hot appendix.
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan Stateabc57.com

Michigan has 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,230 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 new deaths. The state has a total of 876,854 COVID-19 cases, 18,627 deaths, 755,119 recovered, and 7,666,660 vaccine doses administered. Berrien Co.: 13,662 confirmed cases, 259 deaths, 107,890 vaccine doses administered. Cass Co.: 4,714...
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

COVID-19 vaccinations available at Big Rapids Hospital

BIG RAPIDS — Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital is eager to begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-to-15-year-olds now that it has been authorized by the FDA and CDC for emergency use. The hospital encourages parents or guardians to bring their children to one of the upcoming clinics offering...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

University trustees approve 2021 Campus Master Plan

BIG RAPIDS — The Ferris State University Board of Trustees approved a new campus master plan during its recent virtual meeting. After a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus master plan development resumed in November. The process included 30-plus virtual stakeholder meetings with more than 400 participants, including students, faculty, staff and community members from Big Rapids and Grand Rapids.
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Health officials hopeful following COVID vaccination uptick

BIG RAPIDS — This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan had reached its first milestone in conjunction with the administration’s “MI Vacc to Normal” reopening plan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services posted Monday evening that 4,455,395 residents and 16 and older had received at least one...
Mecosta County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

April shows highs, lows of COVID in Mecosta County

The bad news: Mecosta County had more new cases of COVID-19 in April than any other month since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The good news: The number of new cases each week has been falling since peaking the first full week of April. The District Health...