Downey, CA

Downey decides against 'hero pay' for grocery workers

By Alex Dominguez
thedowneypatriot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNEY – A move to bring “hero pay” into the city for Downey’s grocery and pharmacy workers fell flat on Tuesday, unable to gain enough momentum to even warrant a vote by the city council. Timing, cost, and fears over litigation were the ultimate killers to the urgency ordinance, which...

