Adspend from app owners flowed to Android in the first two weeks after Apple launched its privacy feature in the latest version of iOS, data from Warc and AppsFlyer shows. Apple introduced app tracking transparency in iOS 14.5, which launched on April 26. Early data showed the vast majority of iPhone users who had installed the update were opting to block advertisers from tracking their behavior across apps using Apple's ID for advertisers (IDFA). According to Warc, only 11% of users globally and 4% in the U.S. have enabled app tracking when asked whether they wanted to do so.