Netflix Anime Premieres Save the Cat! Goes Anime Storytelling Edutainment Series on YouTube

It’s official folks: the CDC announced this week that vaccinated people can be outside and indoors without masks! You know what that means: reunions galore! Hang out with your friends! Your family members! Go to a restaurant with your crew and top off the night by having drinks at a bar! Or better yet, invite the loved ones you missed over and host a weekend movie or tv night. You deserve to spend time with those the pandemic has kept you from seeing, and hanging out and watching shows and films with your friends seems like a great start to your return to normalcy. And whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your weekend binge-fest. To make this weekend even more joyous and stress-free, we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.