Netflix Anime Premieres Save the Cat! Goes Anime Storytelling Edutainment Series on YouTube

May 27
Anime News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st episode features influencer Akidearest, screenwriter Cory Miles. Netflix Anime's YouTube channel began streaming on Thursday the first episode of a new edutainment series titled Save the Cat! Goes Anime. The series examines anime on Netflix such as The Seven Deadly Sins, A Whisker Away, DEVILMAN crybaby, and BEASTARS, applying principles of storytelling outlined in Blake Snyder's Save the Cat! books and program.

