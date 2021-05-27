Netflix Anime Premieres Save the Cat! Goes Anime Storytelling Edutainment Series on YouTube
1st episode features influencer Akidearest, screenwriter Cory Miles. Netflix Anime's YouTube channel began streaming on Thursday the first episode of a new edutainment series titled Save the Cat! Goes Anime. The series examines anime on Netflix such as The Seven Deadly Sins, A Whisker Away, DEVILMAN crybaby, and BEASTARS, applying principles of storytelling outlined in Blake Snyder's Save the Cat! books and program.www.animenewsnetwork.com