Madison Pettis and Jaden Smith looked super sweet while spending some time together with Jaden’s sister, Willow, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Check out the pics!. Jaden Smith and Madison Pettis have been in the spotlight since they were youngsters, and their friendship has lasted for years! The duo was spotted out on Tuesday night, June 1, enjoying some time together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The young stars, who are both 22 years old, looked super stylish as they were photographed close to one another.