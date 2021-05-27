Cancel
UConn's rowing program was set to be cut. A judge is stopping that, for now.

By David Borges
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UConn women’s rowing team has won a temporary restraining order to prevent the school from eliminating the program until at least Aug. 2. U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill ruled Wednesday that the team, which was cut by the school nearly a year ago along with three men’s sports, has carried its burden of proof that members of the program “will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief,” and that there is a “substantial likelihood” that the court will reverse UConn’s decision and allow the program to continue.

www.registercitizen.com
#Uconn#Quinnipiac University#Title Ix#Team Members#District Court#School Education#Division I Athletic Teams#Women S Rowing#Uconn Women#Maac Baseball Tournament#Alumni#Enrollment#Female Athletes#Title Ix Guidelines#Quinnipiac Women#Female Teams#Fairfield#Potential Merit
