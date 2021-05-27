Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Area Athletes Compete at State Track Meet

Emmetsburg News
 14 days ago

DES MOINES — Area track and field athletes would compete at the 2021 Track & Field State Championships last Thursday through Saturday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. While all the athletes would give it their best effort during the three-day event, West Bend-Mallard’s Rachel Fehr would turn in a stand out performance, claiming her second straight Class 1A 400-meter state championship, along with a gold medal finish in the 200-meter dash. Fehr would clock a time of 58.12 for first place in the 400, and finish the 200 in 26.15. Fehr, a Lady Wolverine senior, leaves her mark on West Bend-Mallard, holding school records in the 100, 200, 400, and 800.

