Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmetsburg, IA

Farm News Ag Show Scheduled For June 30

Emmetsburg News
 14 days ago

The Farm News Ag Show is slated for June 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palo Alto County Fairgrounds in Emmetsburg. There will be both indoor and outdoor vendors featuring a wide array of agricultural products. Exhibitors will showcase their latest state-of-the-art technology in grain products, ag equipment, ag services, seed varieties, fertilizer, ag banking, ag buildings and home improvement. Parking is free, and there is no admission charge.

www.emmetsburgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Emmetsburg, IA
County
Palo Alto County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Food Trucks#Farm Equipment#Farm Buildings#Agricultural Equipment#Palo Alto#The Farm News Ag Show#Democrat#Ag Services#Ag Equipment#Ag Buildings#Ag Banking#Agricultural Products#Exhibitors#Grain Products#Seed Varieties#Parking#Meals#Home Improvement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”