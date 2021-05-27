Farm News Ag Show Scheduled For June 30
The Farm News Ag Show is slated for June 30, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palo Alto County Fairgrounds in Emmetsburg. There will be both indoor and outdoor vendors featuring a wide array of agricultural products. Exhibitors will showcase their latest state-of-the-art technology in grain products, ag equipment, ag services, seed varieties, fertilizer, ag banking, ag buildings and home improvement. Parking is free, and there is no admission charge.www.emmetsburgnews.com