Weeklong missing persons exhibit at Capitol
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today a week long exhibit honoring missing people in Arkansas. Twenty-one missing individual stories will be displayed in the Arkansas Capitol rotunda throughout the week. Tuesday, which is recognized as National Missing Children’s Day, Attorney General Rutledge stood alongside dozens of families and friends of missing loved ones, law enforcement, and members of the Missing Person Stakeholders group.newtoncountytimes.com