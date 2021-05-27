Cancel
Little Rock, AR

Weeklong missing persons exhibit at Capitol

 8 days ago

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced today a week long exhibit honoring missing people in Arkansas. Twenty-one missing individual stories will be displayed in the Arkansas Capitol rotunda throughout the week. Tuesday, which is recognized as National Missing Children’s Day, Attorney General Rutledge stood alongside dozens of families and friends of missing loved ones, law enforcement, and members of the Missing Person Stakeholders group.

Arkansas StateKHBS

Another Arkansas man arrested in U.S. Capitol insurrection

FLIPPIN, Ark. — Jon Thomas Mott of Flippin, Arkansas, has been arrested in connection to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Video recordings and police bodycam captured John Mott moving through the U.S. Capitol building, according to a law enforcement report. In one video, Mott is seen pushing...
Arkansas StateWREG

Arkansas judge running for lieutenant governor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood (R) announced on Monday that he is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Wood, currently serving his second term as County Judge, announced his candidacy in a video published to his campaign’s Facebook page:. “I’m running for Lieutenant Governor because...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

New program eases Arkansas tenants' path to rental aid

More Arkansans will be eligible for rental assistance payments under a new state-run program with higher income limits and simpler documentation requirements, officials said. Applications are available beginning today. A federal moratorium on evictions, enacted during the covid-19 pandemic, is scheduled to end June 30. A higher income limit for...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Other days

• On being arraigned yesterday before C.S. Commissioner O.D. Longstreth on a charge of selling 15 vials of morphine to a federal agent, Armon Phillips of Pine Bluff and J.W. Mullinex of Memphis declared the vials contained nothing more than chalk magnesia. They were held on $500 bond, pending an analysis of the contents of the bottles, but when Mullinex secured his release on bond, he was arrested immediately by Deputy Sheriff Don Chenault on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Washington County judge announces for lieutenant governor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, a Republican, announced his campaign for lieutenant governor Monday. "I'm running for lieutenant governor because there are big issues facing our state and my record of cutting government waste, recruiting new businesses and standing for conservative values are needed for a better Arkansas," Wood said in his announcement.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Just Go

Richest and Poorest Cities: Arkansas. Where Are Your Good Spots?

Arkansas is a state in the southern portion of the United States, nestled along the Mississippi River. The Arkansas economy has long been tied to the land's natural resources, but these ties have severed over time due to the globalization of the economy and a changing market. Agriculture, once a hallmark of the Arkansas economy, declined steadily over time, and new things took their place. Since World War II's conclusion, manufacturing and service industries have become more significant within the economy.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State new-case count up 95; deaths rise 1

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 95 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday afternoon. It was the same number of new cases that were reported the previous Sunday, and more than twice as many new cases as were reported four weeks ago. However, Sunday's new-case numbers were drawn from about 4,953 tests, almost three times as many tests as were reported on May 9, and almost twice as many tests as were reported on April 18.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

Chronicling the rise of the Klan

I know what I'm going to give Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) for Christmas: a copy of "The Ku Klux Klan in 1920s Arkansas" by University of Central Arkansas professor Kenneth Barnes. Lowery sponsored several bills in the current legislative session to shape the way history must be taught in public...
Arkansas Statearkansas.gov

BUCKLE UP ARKANSAS: STATEWIDE CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN SET

State and local law enforcement officers across Arkansas are sending a reminder. Drivers who aren’t already in the habit of using a seat belt need to start. Without it, drivers will be stopped and ticketed. Much worse, someone not buckled-up stands a greater chance of losing their life in a traffic crash.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Little Rock. 72205. •...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock police: Man, 23, arrested in September homicide

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the killing of another man last fall, Little Rock police said. Courtney Mays, 40, was fatally shot in late September at his residence, 2015 S. Louisiana St., police said. Justin Hines was arrested Saturday in connection with the killing, according to a Twitter...