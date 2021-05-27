Cancel
A Singapore Apartment Exudes Warmth With Bold, Jewel-Toned Colors

Cover picture for the articleType of home: Housing and Development Board (HBD) Flat. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Not one to follow the whole minimalism movement, I always feel that a home should always be a home: warm, inviting, and open. One that exudes a big warm welcome after a long days at work, an inner sanctuary where you just can relax and unwind from the outside world. And the very way to do that is to have pieces and items within your home that hold a significant meaning and/or family photographs and/or heirlooms that gives the place a sense of belonging and is a part of you. I’m not afraid to use bold colors that some might find “scary,” but that’s just me. So if you would describe my home to me or anyone that walked into it… they would know that it’s Noah’s home.

Person
Tom Ford
