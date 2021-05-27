Cancel
Chardon, OH

State of the City Better Than Anticipated

Geauga County Maple Leaf
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chardon Area Chamber of Commerce annual State of the City address, held May 18, was once again presented virtually. “The last time was in June (2020), when we were also getting used to this format,” Chardon City Manager Randy Sharpe said in his opening remarks. “Unfortunately, we’re all pretty proficient at it by now. But also, we’re coming out of it, so that’s a good thing.” Representatives from the city updated chamber members not only on what happened in 2020, but where the city is headed in 2021. Fire Chief Larry Gaspar said during 2020, the Chardon Fire Department...

www.geaugamapleleaf.com
Chardon, OH
Government
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga County plans more senior trash pick ups

The Geauga County Department on Aging has announced the next round of assistance for senior citizens who have unwanted items that need to be picked up at their home during the trash pick-up days. First, residents of the scheduled communities should register at 440-279-2129 by the cut off day or...
Lake County, OHNews-Herald.com

Lake County Free Clinic adds staff, new programs

Lake County Free Clinic, serving Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties, announced it has added three new staff members -- clinical coordinator Melanie Anderson, medical director Courtney Gravens and Carla Montalvo, as the organization’s first case manager. “Melanie, Courtney and Carla bring valuable experience to their roles, but beyond that, they...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

New County Building Raises Questions for Board of Elections

Voters will have access to drive-up and walk-up drop boxes, as well as walk-in voting access at the new Geauga County Board of Elections in the county building currently under construction at the corner of Merritt Road and Ravenwood Drive in Claridon Township. Voters will have access to drive-up and...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Kenston Levy Voted Down at the Ballot

Kenston Schools’ combined levy was handily defeated at the May 4 ballot with 1,312 for the levy and 3,261 against it, according to the final unofficial results of the Geauga County Board of Elections. Kenston Schools’ combined levy was handily defeated at the May 4 ballot with 1,312 for the...
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Trustees approve drainage upgrade

Chester — Township trustees last week approved a plan for drainage improvements to be performed in 2021 as recommended by the Geauga County Engineer for various roads in the township. During a May 6 meeting, Trustee Ken Radtke, Jr. stated that the township will go out for bids for the...
Burton, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Burton Township Schedules Trash And Tire Day (ML – May 13 and 20)

Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance... Burton Township is holding a spring trash and tire cleanup day May 22 from 7 a.m. to noon at Geauga County Fairgrounds, Peckam Road entrance. For township residents only, identification will be checked by a Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy.
Geauga County, OHchagrinvalleytoday.com

Elections board concerned with voter access to new office

The Geauga County Board of Elections representatives brought a list of concerns to commissioners last week related to the new office building under construction on Merritt Road in Claridon Township. The main concern, the board members shared, was voter capacity and how the new location may be a domino effect...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Senior Events

Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the Geauga County Department on Aging employees and volunteers to offer trash pickup days for registered seniors 60 years and older... Register for Senior Trash Pickup Days. Local townships, villages and city road crews will again work with the...
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Legal Notices 5-13-21

21-F-000095 – Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A., Plaintiff vs. Christopher Doyle Jezewski, et al., Defendants. John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Debra Louise Ziesmer aka Debra Ziesmer as of 3/22/12, whose last known address is Address Unknown and cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, will take notice that on the 8th day of February, 2021, Citizens Bank, N.A. fka RBS Citizens N.A. filed its Complaint in the Common Pleas Court of Geauga County, Ohio, whose address is 470 Center St. Chardon, OH 44024 in Case No. 21-F-000095, on the docket of the Court, and the object and demand for relief of which pleading is to foreclose the lien of plaintiff’s mortgage recorded upon the following described real estate to wit:
Geauga County, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Community Meetings

Listed are public meetings and executive sessions in the county for the coming week, unless otherwise noted. To have a public meeting included in this section, fax information to 440-285-2015 or email editor@geaugamapleleaf.com no later than Monday noon. These meeting notices are NOT legal notices. These meeting may be held...
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District seeks volunteers for the Millennium Youth Conservationists team

The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for participants to join the Millennium Youth Conservationists team. In collaboration with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Scenic Rivers Program, participants use kick seines, sediment sticks, water chemistry test kits, and more to analyze the health of area streams and rivers while providing official stream data to ODNR.
Geauga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Fair Housing Resource Center awards a Buddy Bench to area schools

The Fair Housing Resource Center, Inc has announced the winning schools for its Buddy Bench contest. Edison Elementary School in Willoughby was the Lake County recipient while Westwood Elementary School in Russell Township was the Geauga County winner, and Pymatuning Valley Elementary School in Andover was the Ashtabula County winner.
Chardon, OHGeauga County Maple Leaf

Letters to the Editor

I am writing today to express my extreme displeasure with the ODNR and its euthanasia of the two Mute Swans located in the swamp and the corner of Pekin and Auburn roads in Newbury Township. I am overcome with both anger and sadness after hearing the news report this evening.