Sid’s Garage In Meridian Is Hiring Servers At $30 Per Hour

By Mikey
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 5 days ago
In early November of 2020 a new restaurant at the Village in Meridian. Who does that? Who opens a new non essential business in the middle of a never seen pandemic?. Apparently Will and Nicole Primavera know something that the rest of us don't because what most of us thought was a huge risk has turned into a huge success. If you've ever tried to get into Sid's Garage for dinner you know what I'm talking about. The place is constantly packed and the food is so next level. When Will was asked to describe the concept for Sid's he told he told Idaho News 6 “if you were walking down a back alley somewhere and you just heard music and saw people coming out, maybe not a sign right you just knew and you went to the music you went to the people that’s what we were going for.”

