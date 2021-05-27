Cancel
Sonic Colors Ultimate Will Appear in September 2021

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors is coming back, and it will appear on more platforms than before. Sonic Colors Ultimate will show up on September 7, 2021. It will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. This version will have additional content and pre-order bonuses inspired by the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The pre-order bonuses will also include things like early access to the game. There will also be a Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisp animated series.

www.siliconera.com
