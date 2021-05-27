How To Use The Dollar Store to DIY & Refresh Your Bathroom Decor
How To Use The Dollar Store to DIY & Refresh Your Bathroom Decor. The change to a new season is a great opportunity to switch up your home decor. The dollar store is one of my go to spots to affordably create some new decor to keep changing up my spaces. I decided to start my summer refresh in the bathroom by replacing some of my bathroom decor accessories. I thought of a great way to repurpose some of the treat bags and stove top burner cover at the dollar store! I'm diy'ing some basic accessories and adding a vibrant floral print that's perfect for Summer. Keep reading for a fun and easy way to swap out your decor!www.hometalk.com