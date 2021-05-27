How To Use The Dollar Store to DIY & Refresh Your Bathroom Decor

Just because you’re no longer stuck in the house, staring at the undecorated walls, outdated lighting fixtures, and other decor elements that are screaming for a mini makeover, doesn’t mean the home renovations have ceased. In fact, there’s just something about the start of a new season that always seems to inspire a bit of sprucing up. If that describes how you’re currently feeling about your interior space, tile could be a way of adding some color, texture, and otherwise drama into any room — especially if you try some of the trendiest and most unexpected uses. Creative uses for tile are popping up in the chicest homes and mood boards of in-demand designers, but with the right tips they can also easily become a focal point in your abode, too.