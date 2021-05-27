Eagles’ McDonald is Three Rivers Player of Year, leads quintet of all-region picks

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen junior forward Maya McDonald has been named Player of the Year in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer and leads five Lady Eagles selections to the all-Region 6 team of the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

McDonald helped lead East Bladen to a 14-1 season that included an unprecedented advance to the state quarterfinals of the playoffs and a championship in the Three Rivers Conference. The Lady Eagles were eliminated by state runner-up Carrboro.

McDonald owns school records for goals in a match (seven), season (57) and career (99). She was joined on the all-region team and the all-conference squad by seniors Katie Evans and Sara Gargala, and sophomores Acee Campbell and Cydney Campbell.

Head coach Jay Raynor was chosen regional Coach of the Year and assistant Ray Cross was selected regional Assistant Coach of the Year. In the Three Rivers, Raynor picked up the league’s coaching award that automatically goes to the league champion head coach.

The following are awards from the Three Rivers:

• All-conference: East Bladen — McDonald, Evans, Gargala, Acee Campbell, Cydney Campbell; West Bladen — sophomores Lainey Autry and Makayla Wright, and freshman Eliana Padilla; South Columbus — Olivia Clark, Lauren Clark, Ashden Grigsby, Yanette Pineda; Whiteville — Anna Jackson, Ashley Hester, Melena Hester; East Columbus — Asya Graham-King, Jordyn Murray, Tania Lozano; West Columbus — Erin Griffin, Elizabeth Rodgers; St. Pauls — Rosa Parra.

• Honorable mention: East Bladen — seniors Lily Lin and Joesphina Torres, junior Merritt Martin, and freshmen Zoe Smith, Molly Evans and Reese Hester; West Bladen — junior Hannah Hester, and sophomores Tazshea Greene, Mauri Flores, and Kaden Thurman; South Columbus — Madison Grigsby, Gracie Byrd, Jordane Cribb, Berenice Castaneda, Rachel Duncan; Whiteville — Grace High, Grace Harrelson, Dakota Hooks, Jessica Holcomb; East Columbus — Trinity Smith-Webb, Zaria McKoy, Alaina Spaulding, Serenity Shufford; West Columbus — Emma Strickland, Katherine Edwards, Kellyn Jarvis; St. Pauls — Maria DeLeon.

Ed. note: Photos unavailable for Cydney Campbell, Eliana Padilla.