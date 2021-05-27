NYC won't offer remote schooling in the fall as city plans for full return to classrooms

Principal Ben Geballe helps students settle into a classroom at Sun Yat Sen M.S. 131 in New York City. | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City not be offering a full-time remote option for public school students in the fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday as the city plans a full return to classrooms in September

In a letter to families sent Monday morning, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said students in 3K through 12th grade, as well as teachers and staff, will be returning in the fall. The announcement is the latest sign of progress for a city that was once the national epicenter of the pandemic, but pushed hard to reopen schools to some in-person instruction ahead of other big cities.

"New York City public schools, 1 million kids will be back in their classroom in September — all in-person, no remote," the mayor first said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday morning. "That’s the news I think parents, kids, everyone’s been waiting for to know we’re gonna be back strong, ready, safe. Covid is plummeting in this city, I’m happy to say."

Asked how he will overcome hesitancy among families, the mayor said the city could make 3 feet social distancing work "if we had to" but believes by August the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will relax those rules "to further recognize the progress we’ve made."

In March, the mayor said he anticipated there will be a remote option, but recently has declined to specify the city's plans. Asked what changed his thinking, he told reporters during his daily briefing Monday the data has been “unbelievably clear.”

“Vaccination worked ahead of schedule, it's had even more impact than we thought it would,” he said. “CDC has been sending very clear signals about pure ability to come back fully in so many senses. it's a whole new day — it's just a whole new reality and we're ready."

Porter said the rolling seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate in schools is 0.16 percent — among the lowest yet for schools, which was already consistently lower than the citywide rate since students started returning to classrooms.

There will still be a mask requirement, and individuals with Covid-19 symptoms will be required to stay at home. Students, teachers and staff will continue to complete daily health screeners at home.

School buildings will have a nurse, classrooms will have working ventilation systems and on-site Covid-19 testing will continue in buildings, officials said. The city's "Situation Room" for Covid-19 cases will support schools if there are positive cases, Porter said.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, praised the decision but expressed caution about medically vulnerable students.

“We still have concerns about the safety of a small number of students with extreme medical challenges,” Mulgrew said in a statement. “For that small group of students, a remote option may still be necessary."

De Blasio said the city will resume pre-pandemic rules, noting that there were always rules around providing accommodations for “very particular and severe circumstances.” He said the city will figure out the “right way” to handle a kid who is home sick for anything.

“We've gotta figure out ways that we can provide them something,” he said. “I think there are ways we can do that with digital learning packages or one thing or another. But what we will not be planning on at all is remote instruction as we know it."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, usually quick to throw cold water on the city's plans, said the rest of the state was likely to follow suit.

"We’re going to set a statewide policy which will govern all school districts but if you ask me today, by the current trajectory that we are on, I think there’s no reason why every school shouldn’t be open in September," the governor said during an unrelated event. "Remote learning only works if you're in a home that has the equipment. If you're in a home that has access to internet. If you're in a home that has someone who can help the student with issues"

He added, "Now, it was the best that we could do in a bad situation. But by no stretch of the imagination is remote learning a substitute for in-class participation."

Despite being one of the first big-city schools systems to bring students back into the classroom, most families in the city are still remote — Black and Asian families in particular have been reluctant to embrace a return to classrooms.

Porter said she is hosting borough-wide family town halls, and every school will host open houses for families to learn about health and safety precautions starting in June and throughout the summer. She also pointed to the "Summer Rising" program the city is using to catch kids up on lost instruction time during the pandemic.

“I know that we have to continue to be in conversation with parents,” she said Monday. “We have to continue to build trust with parents. That's why starting in June we're gonna be opening up our school buildings ... and our principals are going to be sure to have conversations with their parents.”

Michelle Bocanegra contributed to this report.