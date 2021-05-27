People Who Prefer Sweet Snacks Are More Likely to Be Creative and Adventurous

There are essentially four main steps to this popular dessert: chop fruit, cook fruit, whip cream and combine (unless you count devour greedily) You’d have to be a fool yourself not to make fool your go-to pudding at this time of year – not only is it delicious, it’s also stupidly quick and easy to knock up, which means it’s just the thing to make with young children. You can make it with just about any fruit you like, turn it vegan, dress it up for a special occasion or make it so healthy, you could even have it for breakfast. Fool: it’s surprisingly clever stuff.