Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

People Who Prefer Sweet Snacks Are More Likely to Be Creative and Adventurous

By People Staff
Posted by 
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life, according to a new study. A survey of 2,000 general population Americans has found major personality differences between those who prefer sweet treats and those who prefer savory snacks. Among the differences, sweet snackers are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking — like while hanging out with friends (20%) or during a game night (19%).

people.com
People

People

101K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Movies#Television#Food Drink#Sweet Things#Snack Foods#Breakfast Foods#Kale Chips#Americans#Hickory Farms#Onepoll#Savory Snacks#Sweet Tooths#Sweet Snackers#Sweets Lovers#Savory Palates#Savory Snackers#Pancakes#Bacon#Eggs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipeskidsactivitiesblog.com

Easy Vanilla Icebox Cake

Easy Vanilla Icebox Cake literally takes first place when I need a quick go-to dessert. Easy enough for your kids to help with and the prep work is a snap. Plus, it is a dessert that is nearly perfect after every meal, which is great because I am often times asked to bring dessert. It’s sweet, fluffy, and I like adding a little bit of fresh fruit to really brighten it up, it is definitely a family favorite!
Food & DrinksBakery and Snacks

Nestlé’s Sweet Earth moves into snacking aisle with plant-based jerky

Sweet Earth Foods’ new jerky marks the company’s departure from the frozen and refrigerated section into the snacking aisle, but like all its products, again proves that flavour compromise isn’t an option with plant-based food. Jerky has been a popular category that producers of faux meat are increasingly cultivating, driven...
Food & Drinkstimeforkids.com

Summer Snacking

Eating a piece of fruit or a Popsicle is easy, yummy, and refreshing in the summer. But will it give you enough fuel for outdoor play? Here are some ideas from cookbook author and cooking instructor Katie Kimball to keep you energized. 1. Make a system. A healthy snack routine...
Food & Drinkstwincitieslive.com

Boat Snacks & More

We are counting down to the hot summer months. One activity Minnesotans love is boating. Susan Ritts, the creator of Putting on the Ritts has some snack ideas perfect for taking on the boat. Peach Salsa. I am crazy about Mexican food and use salsa on so many different types...
ShoppingEpicurious

12 Cooking Tools, Snacks, and More the Epi Team Bought This Month

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This month the worker bees at Epicurious are eager to jump back into a packed schedule of outdoor dinner parties, picnic excursions to the beach and the park, and of course, lots and lots of grilling. Here's what we've been buying this month to get ready for those summertime plans.
RecipesAnchorage Daily News

It’s finally feeling like summer. Celebrate with cool, sweet lemon semifreddo.

This is one of those stealth desserts — an easy, no-bake summer treat that always surprises with its creamy texture and bright notes of lemon. Toasted almonds are crucial for a nice textural balance. Because air is incorporated into the mix before freezing, Italian semifreddo, meaning “half-frozen,” remains light and airy and freezes like a soft-serve ice cream. For ease, it’s important to prep your ingredients before making. If you don’t have a double boiler, use a pot just large enough to hold a metal bowl that barely touches the water level.
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

7 creative gifts for people who are always cold in winter

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gifts are a great chance to remember your love and respect. Every time when we choose presents for people we try to find something special for them. We are spending a lot of time searching for gifts on the web or in offline shops. Sometimes it can tire, but let’s remember the burning eyes of a person who receives a cool gift. It is worth our effort and wasting time.
Recipesyourislandnews.com

Oat Chia Banana Breakfast Muffin

Recipe by: Fresh n’ Lean (https://www.freshnlean.com) Love baking but find you’re short on time? Check out this ultra-tasty vegan oat chia banana muffin recipe. With only 15 minutes of active prep and 30 minutes of baking, you can relish the flavors of healthy homemade gluten-free baked goods without disrupting your schedule.
Recipeskerncountyfamily.com

Fresh & in Season: Sweet Snacks for the Summer

June in California is the perfect time to celebrate two huge local industries —not only are cherries and other stone fruits coming into season, it's also National Dairy Month. Take advantage of living in one of the nation's most prolific agricultural areas (did you know CA has more dairy cows than any other state?*) with these summer recipes. And both are perfect for washing down with a cold glass of milk!
RecipesWashington Post

6 Caesar salad recipes that range from classic to unexpected

I don’t like Caesar salad — I love it. Mediocre salads are usually terrible, but even a mediocre Caesar salad is generally pretty good. I love a hastily thrown-together Caesar, I love the Caesar you can get at nearly every diner, I love a vegan Caesar, I love fancy deconstructed Caesar, Caesar with sublime quality anchovies arranged carefully on top, Caesar with pre-shredded Parmesan or freshly shaved sheets and, of course, Caesar wraps.
RecipesThe Guardian

How to make fruit fool – a recipe to make with children

There are essentially four main steps to this popular dessert: chop fruit, cook fruit, whip cream and combine (unless you count devour greedily) You’d have to be a fool yourself not to make fool your go-to pudding at this time of year – not only is it delicious, it’s also stupidly quick and easy to knock up, which means it’s just the thing to make with young children. You can make it with just about any fruit you like, turn it vegan, dress it up for a special occasion or make it so healthy, you could even have it for breakfast. Fool: it’s surprisingly clever stuff.
Food & Drinksava360.com

HOW TO SNEAK SNACKS EVERYWHERE || 19 Weird Ways to Sneak Candies and Other Sweets ????

Life isn’t always fair. Why else would food not be allowed in some places?! But we’re here to restore balance to the snack universe so you can munch on your favorite treats anywhere, anytime. Take note and learn how to sneak food everywhere! First things first, drinks! We have a very creative way of sneaking your favorite soda into pretty much anywhere. You’ll need a few resealable bags and a really long flexible straw.
RecipesLancaster Online

Pillars of Active Aging - Recipe Swaps: 6 Healthier Versions of Classic Cakes

Incorporating healthier meal choices into our daily lives is a great way to stay committed to overall wellness. These healthy options aren’t only available for your main course - desserts like indulgent cakes can easily retain all of the flavors while focusing on healthy ingredients. If you’re eager to swap some traditional ingredients like refined sugar and flour, fats, and added fillers for healthier options full of fiber and vitamins, then try these six cake recipes that are sure to impress everyone at your table.
Food & Drinksthesaltypot.com

DELICIOUS STRAWBERRY GRANOLA BOWL

Included in this strawberry granola bowl are things like nuts, seeds, nutritious fruits like strawberries and bananas, all rounded out with creamy yogurt to make this morning breakfast the most perfectly delicious way to start your day. Granola bowls are delicious and nutritious!. STRAWBERRY GRANOLA BOWL. If you remember, I...
Recipeskatiescucina.com

Instant Pot Baked Beans

Instant pot baked beans are a delicious homemade recipe using fresh ingredients like onions, bacon, brown sugar and other spices. Done in about 2 hours time, this gluten and dairy free recipe can also feed a large crowd!. A few years back, I decided to try and make homemade baked...
DrinksVirgin.com

Dinner for dad: delicious red wine and food pairings to celebrate this Father’s Day

If you’re mulling over how to treat your dad this Father’s Day (Sunday 20 June), red wine may well do the trick. Not only does this time-honoured tipple have powerful anti-ageing properties, it also comes packed with various aromas and flavours to complement a Sunday lunch or evening meal – so there’s no excuse not to roll up your sleeves and get cooking.
Food & Drinksnewtownpress.com

Summer’s the time for fresh, fruity, salads

Everybody rightly raves about the delicious garden vegetables produced by the Garden State’s soil. But the “garden” first offers us fruit, sweet, plump, plentiful and healthy fruit from trees, bushes, vines and cranberry bogs. We love the freshness and variety of our locally-grown fruits, yet we relegate them to secondary status as snack, dessert, afterthought and side dish.
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

CHILLED PEACH SOUP

Chilled Peach Soup made with fresh peaches, sugar, cream & vanilla! Cool off with this unique peaches & cream dessert!. isn’t a meal, it’s a dessert, but gosh if it doesn’t sound like a tempting dinner idea on a hot summer’s day. I was introduced to it on a cruise and of course, I had to try to come up with something similar. I love the fresh peaches and cream taste in every scoop and I’m sure you will too.