People Who Prefer Sweet Snacks Are More Likely to Be Creative and Adventurous
If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life, according to a new study. A survey of 2,000 general population Americans has found major personality differences between those who prefer sweet treats and those who prefer savory snacks. Among the differences, sweet snackers are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking — like while hanging out with friends (20%) or during a game night (19%).people.com