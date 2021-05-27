Cancel
Testing.com Survey Shows 1 in 4 Singles Want Proof of a COVID-19 Vaccine Before a First Date

Top health-related resource finds that the majority of daters are taking some precautions when meeting a potential partner. Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screenings, has published a survey about relationships and dating habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization surveyed 600 Americans aged 16 to 54.

