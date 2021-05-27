Cancel
Georgia State

Wife shot husband ‘until he didn’t move’ during argument, Georgia cops say

By Bailey Aldridge
Macon Telegraph
 8 days ago

A Georgia woman originally said she shot her husband by accident — but later said she shot him “until he didn’t move” during a fight, police say. Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at a Jonesboro home around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. While they were on their way to the home, police say 35-year-old Rhonda Tucker told dispatchers she was arguing with her husband and “accidentally shot” him.

Jonesboro, GA
Tucker, GA
Clayton County, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
Clayton County, GA
Georgia State
Clayton County, GA
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Riverdale, GAThe Citizen Online

Kenwood Park murder suspect turns himself in to Fayette Jail

The man suspected of firing two bullets May 7 into a Riverdale High School senior football player has turned himself in at the Fayette County Jail, Sheriff Barry Babb said May 17. Sean Allen, 20, of Jonesboro, Ga., was taken into custody without incident, Babb said. Allen is charged with...
Riverdale, GAfox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call for missing 68-year-old Riverdale woman

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 68-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Elaine Young-Igie walked away from her home located in the 6000 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, the Clayton County...
Clayton County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Clayton County man hit patrol car, flees, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man was arrested for hitting a stopped Clayton County Police Department cruiser on Wednesday. Quatavius Carter was charged with hit and run, driving while unlicensed, following too closely, and obstruction. Police said Carter rear-ended a marked patrol car while the officer was stopped at a...
Clayton County, GAClayton News Daily

Clayton sheriff's deputies arrest fleeing suspect at Rick Ross' estate

CLAYTON COUNTY — An attempted break-in and high speed chase led Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a man at a rapper’s estate in Fayetteville. E-911 reportedly received a call from a 13-yer-old child reporting an armed man attempting to break in to her home in what's believed to be a domestic incident. When sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle he fled leading them on a chase that that ended at Old National Highway and Ga. Highway 138. The suspect ran, gun in hand, to a nearby woodline leading to Rick Ross’ estate. The suspect was located by deputies on the property and taken into custody without injury.
Clayton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man arrested after police chase ends at Rick Ross’ metro Atlanta estate

An armed man was arrested Tuesday after leading Clayton County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended on the sprawling estate of rapper Rick Ross, authorities said. The “Hustlin’” rapper was not home at the time, but his security team allowed deputies to search after the man was spotted darting into a wooded area on the 235-acre Fayetteville property, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started as an attempted vehicle stop in Clayton that crossed into Fayette County when the driver refused to pull over, the agency said.
Clayton County, GAPosted by
Law & Crime

High-Speed Chase Ends with Suspect Arrested at Gunpoint on Estate of Rapper Rick Ross: Deputies

A man fleeing authorities in a high-speed chase was caught on the property of rapper Rick Ross, according to deputies in Clayton County, Georgia. According to the local sheriff’s office, a 13-year-old called 911 in what is believed to be a domestic incident. The suspect allegedly tried to force his way into a residence while armed with a handgun. Deputies subsequently tried to stop a suspect vehicle, but the driver sped off, authorities said. That portion of the chase ended on Old National Highway and Highway 138. The man jumped out while armed with a gun, fleeing through a wood line into Ross’s property.
Clayton County, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Pedestrian killed in Clayton County accident, Hwy. 85 blocked south of Riverdale

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A major corridor is shut down in Clayton County as authorities investigate a deadly accident that occurred late Monday evening. Clayton County Police said that the crash happened on Georgia Hwy. 85 near Lakeview Drive just south of Riverdale. Police said a pedestrian has died but had no additional details about the accident. It's not clear if any charges are pending and the victim has not been identified publicly.